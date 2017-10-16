Global Rugby: Crossroads for France under Guy Noves and news from around the world

Guy Noves, speaking to Midi Olympique in France recently, said the following about where his France side stand heading into the November Tests.

"I'm at mid-term, so two years from the next World Cup. If I want to make changes, it is now or never."

In an ideal world, Noves would not still be chopping and changing as his side get ready for the final bend before the home straight to Japan 2019.

Michael Cheika probably feels the same way. The Wallabies coach added three new players to his training squad ahead of Bledisloe 3 - Australia's match against New Zealand this weekend in Brisbane - including one player in hooker (and the fantastically named) Folau Faingaa who has never played Super Rugby.

Cheika has handed out new caps by the bucket since the 2015 Rugby World Cup trying to rebuild his side, with lock a particular problem area, although the Wallabies feels as though they are beginning to settle after only two defeats in the Rugby Championship. The blueprint for Noves and France is less clear.

Of the four big rebuilders post-2015 - Australia, England, France and South Africa - Eddie Jones has found his starting XV the quickest, partly thanks to the groundwork laid by Stuart Lancaster in blooding the likes of Owen Farrell but mainly down to a crystal-clear tactical approach and by overhauling England's fitness.

The lack of Lions players and a placeholder captain in Adriaan Strauss in Allister Coetzee's 2016 Springboks side were both major blunders, which Coetzee has admittedly rectified this year leading to an upturn in results.

Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and Elton Jantjies (even with his form up and down) offer a clear spine, allowing Coetzee to fine-tune other areas even such as the back three where winger Raymond Rhule was dropped during the Rugby Championship.

France and Australia? Cheika's biggest addition hasn't been a new cap but an old head in Kurtley Beale, his return to the 12 jersey outside Bernard Foley instantly getting the Wallabies going again in attack.

Beale was with Wasps in the Aviva Premiership last season Credit: AP

Few would be surprised if Noves ripped up his tight five, save for France captain Guilhem Guirado, but two positions have to be left untouched.

Kevin Gourdon at La Rochelle has become the premier flanker in France over the last two years, in no small part thanks to playing alongside Top 14 player of the year Victor Vito in the back row.

The other is Camille Lopez. France's search for a fly-half can feel so persistent sometimes that they do not realise what they actually have available.

Lopez was rested for the summer tour to South Africa and how sorely he was missed, coming off a strong Six Nations and Top 14 title-winning campaign with Clermont.

La Rochelle's outstanding back-row Kevin Gourdon Credit: AFP

Should France go with someone else at number 10 in November then Noves has a problem, given at this point he is fighting for his future to stay in the job to 2023.

Seven wins in 18 Tests since taking charge hardly screams for Noves to be retained, unless there have been obvious signs of progress during that period to suggest that France are going somewhere.

Making the November period, as he rightly says, a "now or never" moment. Reaching this point with plenty of bricks still to be correctly laid is a worry, with France noticeably behind schedule after losing the Test series 0-3 in South Africa.

Mo'unga in the frame for debut, Cane extends deal

Beauden Barrett's head knock against South Africa in Cape Town has opened the door for Richie Mo'unga to potentially make his Test debut this weekend, a feat which would be richly deserved.

The hoop-la over who would replace Dan Carter at the Crusaders never had a chance to get going thanks to Mo'unga's form, which peaked with the Crusaders' first Super Rugby title in nine years over the Lions a few months ago.

For Mo'unga to still be uncapped is another indication of how much depth the All Blacks have possessed at fly-half in the last couple of years, and there is no reason why he cannot make the same immediate impact as David Havili, another in-form Crusader who has impressed in his first few caps.

Sam Cane meanwhile has signed up with the New Zealand Rugby Union for another four years. He will still be shy of the age of 30 in 2021, highlighting how long the openside has been a key part of this All Blacks squad.

We are delighted to announce Sam Cane has signed on for a further four years. https://t.co/dhcC7P4dKA#ChiefsManapic.twitter.com/87oVGTlbmb — Chiefs Rugby (@ChiefsRugby) 15 October 2017

Paige to swap Bulls for Lions?

Faf de Klerk's bright start to life at Sale Sharks has been good news for Steve Diamond, with the Lions back in South Africa now working to find a high-quality replacement to work in tandem with current Springbok number nine Ross Cronje.

The answer appears to be Rudy Paige, who according to Rapport has been targeted as the right player to link up with the Lions.

Paige was uncapped when Heyneke Meyer selected him in his 2015 Rugby World Cup squad and despite winning 11 caps since his debut in the tournament, against the USA, only three of those caps have been starts with his career stalling in Pretoria. This feels like a win all round.

Hong Kong book ticket to RWC Sevens 2018

Places in next year's RWC Men's and Women's Sevens in San Francisco are running out after Japan qualified for both tournaments this weekend thanks to winning the Asia Rugby Sevens Series.

@asiarugby Rugby Sevens Series 2017 Japan Men and Women are Series Champions #AR7s#ARW7spic.twitter.com/WCdr5lt9fD — Asia Rugby (@asiarugby) 15 October 2017

They will be joined by Hong Kong (Men's) and China (Women's) in California next July, with the tournament being held at AT&T Park, the home of baseball's San Francisco Giants.

A total of 24 teams will take part in the Men's tournament, with the qualifiers from Americas North (one), South America (two) and Oceania (two) still to be confirmed. The Women's competitions features 16 nations, with one team each from Americas North, South America and Oceania still to be included.

New Zealand clinched both RWC Sevens titles the last time the tournament took place in Moscow in 2013.