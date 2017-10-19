Gloucester back on track with Agen hammering

Last season's European Challenge Cup finalists Gloucester responded to their opening defeat to Pau by hammering Agen.

Gloucester ran in nine tries in a 61-16 bonus-point thrashing of Agen in the European Challenge Cup.

The Premiership side had fallen to a narrow defeat at Pau in their European opener, but had much greater success against French opposition when back on home turf.

Ben Vellacott scored a try in either half, with Billy Burns, Ben Morgan, Tom Savage, Henry Purdy, Owen Williams, Richard Hibbard and Jake Polledri also getting in on the act for last season's beaten finalists.

Branden Holder was a lonely presence by comparison on Agen's side of the scoresheet, having touched down in the first half.