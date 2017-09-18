Gloucester sign Wallaby hooker Hanson on short-team deal

Gloucester have secured the services of Australia international hooker James Hanson on a short-term contract.

Hanson, who has 12 international caps - the last of which came against New Zealand in October 2016 - made 15 appearances for the Rebels last season.

"I have been keeping an eye on the club, and watching some of the games this season, I'm really excited to get involved where I can," said Hanson.

"I can see the enormous passion for the jersey, and I'm looking forward to being involved.

"Being coached by Johan [Ackermann] was a big part of why I was excited to come over here."

"We have been looking to add some experience and strength in depth to our squad in this position," added Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys.

"It is our goal to create competition for every shirt, and a player of James' quality is a strong addition to our group.

"James knows what it takes to perform on the top level, and he is excited to represent Gloucester and experience what life is like in the Premiership."