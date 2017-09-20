Goal's Top 20 A-League players: No.13 - Kosta Barbarouses

13. KOSTA BARBAROUSES | Melbourne Victory

Age: 27

Nationality: New Zealand

Position: Wide forward

A-League apps: 73 (Melbourne Victory), 46 (Wellington Phoenix), 33 (Brisbane Roar)

A-League goals: 14 (Melbourne Victory), 11 (Brisbane Roar), 7 (Wellington Phoenix)

Other clubs: Alania Vladikavkaz (Russia), Panathinaikos (Greece)

Achievements: A-League Championship (2011, 2015), A-League Premiership (2010-11, 2014-15), FFA Cup (2015)

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

Wellington-born Barbarouses joined the Phoenix as a foundation player in 2007 - and at the tender age of 17, made his debut that season against Central Coast.

After scoring his first goal for the Nix against Adelaide in 2009, Barbarouses decided to leave the club for Brisbane - in a bid to get more playing time.

The move was the catalyst for his career to take off, scoring 12 goals during the Roar's run to the A-League double in 2010-11.

Kosta Barbarouses Wellington Phoenix v Melbourne City A-League 18022017 More

He headed overseas to Russia but failed to make much of an impression and returned to sign for Melbourne Victory in 2013 via a loan stint at Greece's Panathinaikos.

Barbarouses achieved his second A-League double-winning season playing for Victory under Kevin Muscat in 2014-15 - scoring four goals.

The Kiwi returned home to Wellington for the 2016-17 season, winning the club's player of the year award, but decided to sign again with Victory for 2017-18 because his family was missing Melbourne.

2017-18 PROSPECTS

The flying winger is a much-needed addition to Victory's squad after the departures of Marco Rojas and Fahid Ben Khalfallah.

He will start on the right wing - the position he excelled in previously at Victory - and will be expected to threaten goal and provide service to Besart Berisha.

Interestingly, Barbarouses only scored 14 times in 73 A-League matches during his previous stint at AAMI Park and the club will be hoping for a better scoring rate this season.

