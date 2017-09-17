Goal's Top 20 A-League players: No.16 - Michael Jakobsen

16. MICHAEL JAKOBSEN | Melbourne City

Age: 31

Nationality: Danish

Position: Central defender

A-League apps: 17 (Melbourne City)

Other clubs: PSV (Netherlands), Aalborg (Denmark), Almeria (Spain), FC Copenhagan (Denmark), FC Nordsjælland (Denmark), Esbjerg (Denmark), Lillestrom (Norway)

Achievements: Danish Superliga (Aalborg - 2007-8, FC Copenhagan - 2012-13)

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

While most of the talk last season about Melbourne City centered around attacking stars such as Bruno Fornaroli and Tim Cahill, defender Michael Jakobsen was arguably the club's most important player.

City never managed to have a settled defence with Connor Chapman, Osama Malik, Josh Rose, Manny Muscat and Ruon Tongyik all partnering Jakobsen during the season - who himself struggled with persistent injuries

Michael Jakobsen Melbourne City v Wellington Phoenix A-League 27112016 More

Jakobsen is a clean defender, only receiving three yellow cards in 17 A-League matches, and his presence in a City back four always made the team appear to be more sturdy.

The 31-year-old is a Danish international, who has proved his quality with two Denmark Superliga titles and a stint in Spain's top-flight with Almeria.

2017-18 PROSPECTS

The key for City is signing a quality central defensive partner for Jakobsen and the jury is out whether their off-season recruitment has addressed this.

Iacopo La Rocca has been signed from Adelaide United, but he is more a wrecking ball than a sturdy defender.

Keep an eye on the experienced Dane - if he can overcome the chronic injuries, he is an absolute pleasure to watch and easily one of the best defenders to ever play in the league.

