Goal's Top 20 A-League players: No.14 - Isaias Sanchez

Goal counts down the top 20 players currently playing in the A-League, as voted by its Australian journalists

14. ISAIAS SANCHEZ | Adelaide United

Age: 30
Nationality:  Spanish
Position: Central midfielder
A-League apps: 103 (Adelaide United)
A-League goals: 5 (Adelaide United)
Other clubs: Badalona (Spain), Espanyol (Spain), Ponferradina (Spain)
Achievements:  A-League Championship (2016), Joe Marston Medal (2016), A-League Premiers Plate (2015-16), FFA Cup (2014)

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

Sanchez joined Adelaide for the 2013-14 season after he was brought Down Under by the club's new Spanish coach Josep Gombau

The 30-year-old has the ability to dictate the tempo of a match and also combines a wide range of passing with clever positional sense

He established himself as one of the league's best imports in a defensive midfield role, winning the Reds' player of the year award in his first season.

Sanchez scored the third goal as Adelaide clinched the 2015-16 A-League double with a 3-1 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers.

Despite the Reds having a poor campaign on their way to 9th last season, Sanchez was a shining light - clinching his second club champion award.

2017-18 PROSPECTS

Adelaide will be looking to bounce back this season after an extremely poor title defence and Sanchez will form the backbone of their midfield - especially after the departure of talented midfielder Riley McGree.

Expect him to continue his deep-lying midfield role so the likes of Karim Matmour, Daniel Adlung and Johan Absalonsen can flourish in attacking roles.

New recruit Vince Lia will provide back-up for the veteran Spaniard in midfield or be deployed alongside Sanchez when the Reds want more protection.

 

