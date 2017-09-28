Goal's Top 20 A-League players: No.7 - Bruno Fornaroli

7. BRUNO FORNAROLI | Melbourne City

Age: 30

Nationality: Uruguayan

Position: Striker

A-League apps: 56 (Melbourne City)

A-League goals: 40 (Melbourne City)

Other clubs: Nacional (Uruguay), Sampdoria (Italy), San Lorenzo (Argentina), Recreativo Huelva (Spain), Panathinaikos (Greece), Danubio (Uruguay)

Achievements: FFA Cup (2016), A-League Golden Boot (2015-16), Uruguayan Primera Division (Nacional 2010-11, Danubio 2013-14)

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

All anyone really knew about Melbourne City's new Uruguayan striker when he joined the club was that his nickname was 'El Tuna'.

Bruno Fornaroli arrived as Melbourne City's marquee for the 2015-16 season and embarked on an extraordinary run that saw him score 25 goals in 29 matches to claim the competition's Golden Boot and club player of the year award.

It wasn't just the volume of goals though, it was also the sheer quality of goal scored by Fornaroli, who found the back of the net in the most spectacular ways as much as he was clinical from close range.

Bruno Fornaroli Melbourne City v Newcastle Jets A-League 10112016 More

He is still the only player to ever score more than 20 goals in a season.

Fornaroli's second campaign at City wasn't as prolific as his first but he scored 17 goals and only finished two strikes behind joint Golden Boot winners Besart Berisha and Jamie Maclaren.

It's likely he will go down alongside Archie Thompson, Shane Smeltz and Besart Berisha as the greatest strikers to grace the competition.

2017-18 PROSPECTS

Fornaroli suffered a fractured ankle in City's FFA Cup quarter final win against Hakoah Sydney City and will be sidelined until December at the minimum.

It's a huge blow for City's title hopes and they will be hoping the Uruguayan returns to his best in the new year.

The club hasn't replaced their star striker yet but has been linked with a move for Scottish forward Ross McCormack as an injury replacement.

Goal A-League 20:

No.8 - Rhyan Grant (Sydney FC)

No.9 - Eugene Galekovic (Melb City)

No.10 - Andy Keogh (Perth Glory)

No.11 - Alex Brosque (Sydney FC)

No.12 - Bobo (Sydney FC)

No.13 - Kosta Barbarouses (Melb Victory)

No.14 - Isaias Sanchez (Adelaide United)

No.15 - Luke DeVere (Brisbane Roar)

No.16 - Michael Jakobsen (Melb City)

No.17 - Brendon Santalab (WSW)

No.18 - Michael Zullo (Sydney FC)

No.19 - Brandon O'Neill (Sydney FC)

No.20 - Matt McKay (Brisbane Roar)

No.6 in Goal's Top 20 A-League players will be named on Friday.