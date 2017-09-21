Goal's Top 20 A-League players: No.11 - Alex Brosque

11. ALEX BROSQUE | Sydney FC

Age: 33

Nationality: Australian

Position: Forward

A-League apps: 172 (Sydney FC), 21 (Brisbane Roar)

A-League goals: 51 (Sydney FC), 8 (Brisbane Roar)

Other clubs: Marconi Stallions (Australia), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Westerlo (Belgium), Shimizu S-Pulse (Japan), Al Ain (UAE)

Achievements: A-League Championship (Sydney FC - 2009-10, 2016-17), A-League Premiership (Sydney FC - 2009-10, 2016-17)

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

It’s hard to believe that, following so many years of top flight football, Alex Brosque is just 33-years-old, and perhaps more importantly, still one of the A-League’s best.

That should come as no surprise though; despite possessing a wealth of talent, Brosque demonstrates that it all counts for precious little without hard work. And after grounding it out for a decade and a half or so, the veteran attacker does not look like slowing down, even if his age suggests that he should be in the twilight of his career.

“I’ll keep going as long as the legs last and the physios take me on the field,” he’s noted as saying last season. It’s a telling quote, one which epitomises his character and attitude.

Indeed, it all began 16 years ago when he made headlines with the Marconi Stallions in the National Soccer League. His confidence and exuberance on the ball belied his age.

Things went swimmingly, or so it seemed. He was awarded the NSL Under-21 Player of the Year for two consecutive years, earned an elusive move to Dutch side Feyenoord Rotterdam and was considered Australia’s most exciting prospect.

Alex Brosque Sydney FC v Melbourne Victory A-League 07052017 More

That is until he suffered an ankle injury while on loan at Belgian side Westerlo as he struggled to make an impact, racking up two goals in 16 appearances.

Returning home upon the inauguration of the A-League, Brosque took the Brisbane Roar to the semi-finals of the competition, and finished the season as joint top-scorer with eight goals.

He could’ve had more goals too, and was the league’s most prolific shooter with 67 shots in total (37 on target).

A move to Sydney FC followed, and despite a lacklustre first season, he soon became a stalwart of the club, and initially developed a lethal partnership with Juninho Paulista before striking up a strong relationship with Mark Bridge and helped the club to a double in 2009-10.

He went on to make 104 appearances for the club before returning once again after short stints in Japan and the Middle East with Al Ain.

2017-18 PROSPECTS

Last season proved to be his most fruitful season for the Sky Blues yet – the skipper reached double digits for the first time with 12 goals in 28 appearances to help Graham Arnold’s men to both the Premiership and Championship.

A successful title defence this season will hinge on his performances. The 33-year-old has had to make do with a place on the right-wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation, where he has formed a deadly combination with the marauding full-back Michael Zullo.

His ability to cut in from the right and link up with Ninkovic and Bobo will once again be key, with the trio last season scoring 36 of the club’s 57 goals last season.

