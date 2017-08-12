‘The goal is to build on last season’- Sone Aluko targets promotion with Fulham

The Cottagers missed the English topflight ticket by whisker last term and the 28-year-old is confident they will bounce back from the disappointment

Fulham's Sone Aluko has disclosed his club’s readiness to gain promotion to the English Premier League this season having failed in their last attempt.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s men lost 2-1 on aggregate to Reading in the play-offs last season to end any chance of playing in the English elite.

“Reading worked hard and had a game plan to frustrate us — and it worked,” Aluko told The Sun.

“At the start of last season, we weren’t tipped to be anywhere near the playoffs.

“But we believed in ourselves and knew we would get there. We played very good football en route. Overall we were happy with how we performed — although of course, we weren’t content with how it ended.

“The goal is to build on last season. We’ve kept hold of a lot of key players but we’re still a few short from where we would like to be.

“I’m sure the club is working hard to bring more players in now (in order to fortify their team).

“The aim is to get promoted this time — so first and foremost that is the automatic places — but, if not, it’s the playoffs again.”

The winger who scored eight goals in 46 appearances for the Craven Cottage outfit in the Championship last term has described his performance as satisfying.

“But for some reason, I get judged a lot as a striker," he continued.

“My ten assists were the second highest in the league, so I’m not complaining about my season — I had a very good time.

“It’s about getting promoted. If you don’t, no one recognises you anyway. But if people say that I’m underrated, then I’ll take it.”