Goal.com signs partnership with Fox Sports for WAFU Cup

Fox Sports has inked a partnership with world’s biggest football hub Goal.com.

The pact signed in Cape Coast, Ghana ensures Goal become a media partner for the WAFU Cup of Nations sponsored by American media outfit, Fox Sports.

Fox Sports revived the competition this year by bringing all the 16 member countries in the West African region to play in Ghanaian cities of Cape Coast and Takoradi.

This partnership will enable Goal to produce exclusive contents around the competition.

“Our partnership with Goal.com is a good opportunity for us to spread the message of the WAFU Cup across the West African region and beyond,” said Kyle De Klerk, Commercial & Business Director, Fox Sports Africa.

“While Fox Sports continues to invest in the WAFU Cup, our partnership with Goal.com is a fantastic platform to drum up support for the tournament considering its capacity & readership in West Africa.”

Speaking about the partnership, Perform Media’s Commercial Manager for West Africa , Seun Methowe said: “At Goal.com we are obsessed about football and we see this partnership with Fox Sports as an opportunity to extend our expertise to sub-regional football.

“Our high number of visitors in West Africa will be delighted to see our in-depth analysis of the WAFU Cup and we expect the competition to grow bigger in the coming years.”

The facilitator of the partnership, Abimbola Ilo of Integral Sponsorship and Experiential Marketing claimed it was a good opportunity for the two big companies to pull their strength together to grow the WAFU Cup.

The winner of the WAFU Cup will bag $100,000 prize money.

Fox Sports holds exclusive rights to the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations.