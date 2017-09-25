Goal Nigeria and University of Sussex reward 2017 #WritingGamesNG winners

Winners of the 2017 #WritingGamesNG were celebrated in an elaborate ceremony at the National Youth Service Corps Secretariat, Surulere, Lagos.

After an interesting four weeks of receiving entries for the topmost football essay writing competition in Africa, the winners were rewarded.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries including University of Sussex’ Prof Richard Follett, Nigerian football great, chief Segun Odegbami, and State Coordinator of Lagos NYSC Lagos Cyril Akhanemhe.

Aside lauding the quality of writing, Seun Methowe said the intellectual contest has been an effective avenue for unearthing budding writers, while assuring that Perform Group will ensure the competition is sustained.

View photos Writing Games More

“We have seen pure and undiluted scripts and texts with great potentials and writing skills from all categories i.e. NYSC members, final year students in various universities and secondary school students. So far, we can say we are happy!,” Methowe said.

“Over 600 entries were received and reviewed by Prof Follet of University of Sussex, Prof Salami of Obafemi Awolowo University and other members of the review committee. This is almost 50% increase in entries that was received last year. It shows the essay competition is gaining traction and we are proud!

“Goal.com assuredly believes it will be bigger and better next year; possibly including another west African country- a Ghana for example. We are resolute to discuss more with University of Sussex, Camp’s Bay Media, Study Group and other stakeholders to reach more students.”

During the ceremony, the winner as well as finalists of the essay competition were awarded prizes and certificates.

Adepoju Ademola and Emmanuella Chisom James emerged winners of the 2017 #WritingGamesNG essay writing competition.The duo won for Category 1 (NYSC/Final Year Undergraduates) and Category 2 (SS3/Sixth Form Colleges) respectively out of a total of 640 entries received nationwide.

Ezeuduji Oluchi Onyinyechi placed second and Adekunle Fisayo Adebajo finished in third place in Category 1 while Chiwike Chibuzor Margaret was second and Okafor Olivia Amarachi was third in Category 2. They won 50,000 Naira and 25,000 Naira respectively.









View photos Writing Games More

Read More