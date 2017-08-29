Goal readers want Alampasu in goal against Cameroon

Dele Alampasu has been voted by Goal readers to start in goal ahead of Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi, despite his inactivity for Feirense.

Gernot Rohr has been in a dilemma over whom to man the goalpost in the crunch 2018 Fifa Wolrd Cup qualifier against Cameroon following the absence of Carl Ikeme.

And our readers are convinced that Alampasu is the goalkeeper who can stop the attacking forays of the reigning African champions.


Perhaps surprisingly, the results were incredibly tight, although they demonstrate–just-that fans have faith in the former Nigeria youth international.

53 percent of participants chose Alampasu, with readers in Lagos state voting heavily in favour of the youngster.

Nigeria B captain and FC Ifeanyi Ubah star Ezenwa gathered 38 percent of the votes, while Akpeyi who was in goal in the Super Eagles 2-0 defeat to South Africa boasts of nine percent.

In few days time, we’ll find out whether Rohr would give Alampasu the chance or think otherwise.

