Goal-shy Lukaku showing great mentality - Mourinho

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has praised Romelu Lukaku for the great mentality he showed in the 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday despite his difficult run in front of goal continuing.

The Belgian began his United career with 11 goals in 10 games but has now scored just once in his last 10 matches after failing to find the net once more against Brighton. He ended the game playing on the left wing following the 62nd-minute introduction of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the centre of attack.

But Mourinho said the £75 million front man deserved recognition for his willingness to fight for the cause, including when making a valuable contribution to Ashley Young’s second-half winner.

“In the last minute he was fighting and running back like he was from the first minute so I think it is also a mentality question,” said Mourinho when asked about Lukaku’s continued involvement despite his lack of goals. “The way Romelu wins the corner for the goal, the way Romelu ends the game making tackles in the left-back position, that’s the mentality I want and unfortunately not every player is the same.

“Players are men, men are different, men are unique cases and some guys are capable of going to the limits of their effort, and some guys even with a lot of talent do not manage to do that. So Romelu for me is fantastic. He didn’t score, I don’t care.”

