Goal-shy Suarez in the worst form of his Barcelona career

It may be Halloween, but Luis Suarez just isn't scary any more. The Barcelona forward has scored only three times this season and none of those goals have come in the Champions League. Against Olympiacos, he had another forgettable evening.

Suarez started alongside Lionel Messi in a 4-4-2 formation that is being used increasingly by coach Ernesto Valverde. But again he failed to take advantage of the opportunities that came his way and his stats from the goalless game (only Barca's second without scoring in the last 48 Champions League group matches) tell a sorry story.

From seven attempts in total, the Uruguayan was off target four times and saw three shots blocked. At least two of those were chances he would usually convert and on another occasion, he passed to Messi when he should have gone ahead and finished himself.

That play gave an indication of the forward's lack of confidence right now and his form for Barca has to be a major worry. In 13 appearances this season, he has scored just three times and in the Champions League, he has no goals from his four matches.

