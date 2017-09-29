Goal Star Strikers: Pick Ronaldo, Lukaku and Kane all to score

If you love football and you love prizes, then get on over to Goal Star Strikers .
Gabriel Jesus
The Man City striker has struck up an enviable relationship with fellow South American Sergio Aguero this season, and backing one, if not both, of the pair to net every week is always a solid pick. However, as Aguero will miss this match after his horrific car crash during the week, the Brazilian will be keen to add to his tally of four goals this season when Pep Guardiola’s men take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid have been struggling of late and are currently languishing in sixth in La Liga, but a morale-boosting 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund could be the catalyst for them to get their season on track. Naturally, Ronaldo netted twice in the victory in Germany but has yet to get on the scoresheet in the league, and a home game against Espanyol should allow him to join the race for the golden boot.
Paulo Dybala
Dybala has been absolutely en fuego this season (as they would say in his homeland), bagging 12 times in 10 games for Juventus, including two hat tricks. The Old Lady face Atalanta this weekend, looking to maintain their 100 per cent record with a seventh straight Serie A win; the Argentine has already scored twice against this opposition since his switch to Turin in 2015, and is a good pick to add more to that total.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Speaking of on fire, Aubameyang has been in equally good form and has netted in all-but two of Dortmund’s matches this season. The Gabon striker has scored seven goals in his last four games ahead of the clash against Augsburg, against whom he has struck five times in the last two years, as his side look to consolidate their position at the top of the Bundesliga with a win here.
Romelu Lukaku
There is a good chance that Lukaku will net more than once against Crystal Palace this weekend. The Red Devils have dropped just two point this season and have been marvellous at both ends of the field, whilst the Eagles are yet to score and have shipped 13 goals. This all adds up to the Belgium international increasing his Premier League tally for the season past six goals and keep him firmly in the race for the golden boot.
Robert Lewandowski
The list of usual suspects continues as Lewandowski joins the list. The Polish striker has largely struggled against Hertha Berlin in the past, netting just once in his Bayern career, but he has been in sparkling form again this season and has already hit double figures in a Munich jersey. Despite a stacked team, the 29-year-old has been the main source of goals since he moved to his current club and that looks set to continue this term.
Harry Kane
Now into his fourth season as a one-season wonder, Kane continues to light up the Premier League. Ignoring August, as he so often does, the striker has scored nine times in his last five games for Spurs and looks unstoppable. The Londoners host Huddersfield Town this week, and although they have the second-best defensive record in the Premier League, it will take something special to stop Kane from bagging again.