Goal Star Strikers: Pick Ronaldo, Lukaku and Kane all to score

If you love football and you love prizes, then get on over to Goal Star Strikers .

All you have to do is pick seven players to score anytime this weekend, and if they all do, you could win some fabulous rewards!

To play, or for more information, click here.

View photos GFX GOAL STAR STRIKERS IPHONE IMAGERY More

Gabriel Jesus

The Man City striker has struck up an enviable relationship with fellow South American Sergio Aguero this season, and backing one, if not both, of the pair to net every week is always a solid pick. However, as Aguero will miss this match after his horrific car crash during the week, the Brazilian will be keen to add to his tally of four goals this season when Pep Guardiola’s men take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Cristiano Ronaldo

View photos Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid More

Real Madrid have been struggling of late and are currently languishing in sixth in La Liga, but a morale-boosting 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund could be the catalyst for them to get their season on track. Naturally, Ronaldo netted twice in the victory in Germany but has yet to get on the scoresheet in the league, and a home game against Espanyol should allow him to join the race for the golden boot.

Paulo Dybala

Dybala has been absolutely en fuego this season (as they would say in his homeland), bagging 12 times in 10 games for Juventus, including two hat tricks. The Old Lady face Atalanta this weekend, looking to maintain their 100 per cent record with a seventh straight Serie A win; the Argentine has already scored twice against this opposition since his switch to Turin in 2015, and is a good pick to add more to that total.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

View photos Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang More

Read More