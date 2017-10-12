Goal Users back Brazil & Germany for World Cup - What YOU think ahead of Russia 2018

With our World Cup 360 campaign off and running, Goal have assembled some of the most passionate football fans from across the world to form a global Fan Panel.

Made up of devoted followers of the beautiful game of all ages, genders and ethnicities, hailing from all four corners of the globe, Goal are desperate to ensure fans’ voices are heard ahead of Russia 2018.

The initiative provides supporters a chance to share their thoughts and feelings on the world’s most popular sport, ranging from topics surrounding the upcoming World Cup to the contentious transfer window.

60 fans in 6 key regions – including Africa, Europe, South America and North America – will be surveyed periodically in the lead up to the World Cup.

And this week, following an extraordinary climax to World Cup qualifying, we asked them for their opinions on the process of making it to the big show.

Check out the results and to discover if your sentiments are echoed by your fellow football fans, both home and abroad.

Goal Fan Panel Q1 12102017 More