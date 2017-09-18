Goals will come soon for struggling Suarez, insists Barca boss Valverde

The Barca boss has tipped his star Uruguayan to swiftly rediscover his goalscoring touch

Barcelona have not lost faith in Luis Suarez despite his frustrating start to the season, insists head coach Ernesto Valverde.

The Uruguay international has only scored one goal in five appearances in the first month of a campaign that was also disrupted by a knee injury.

Barca 10/11 to win La Liga

Despite Suarez's struggles, Barcelona, who are at home to Eibar on Tuesday, have won all four of their La Liga matches.

With Ousmane Dembele facing four months out, Suarez's woe could become a more serious issue, but Valverde has no doubt the 30-year-old will rediscover his scoring touch.

Asked about Suarez showing aggression – and even anger – at his poor form, Valverde said: "I think that is Suarez's style, how he deals with things.

"He is very expressive when things go well and when they don't. There are days when he is more fortunate than others, but that is how football works out. If he doesn't take a chance then maybe someone else will.

"We have great confidence in him and it's great to have a player who is so hungry. I'm sure the goals will soon come."

Valverde again spoke of his delight about Paulinho opening his Barcelona account with the winning goal against Getafe on Saturday, the acquisition of the midfielder having been questioned by some.

"It was a joy for him, for everybody," he said. "These things really give him the confidence to enter the team.

"He came on at a time when things weren't too clear in the match, but he came through, saw the hole [in Getafe's defence] and finished the move comfortably.

"Hopefully he'll continue to do this. For a player to come on and start well, that can do a lot for his confidence and the confidence of those around him."