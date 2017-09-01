Late goals fail to stop dismal England proving there are no easy games to watch in international football

On the evidence of this, at least, there are no easy games to watch in international football.

This 4-0 England win over Malta actually gave Gareth Southgate his first competitive away win and inched the side ever closer to inevitable World Cup qualification but there was little to celebrate in any of that because the football had been so dismally turgid.

Before Harry Kane brought things back to predictable normality by scoring the first goal of the game since it was now the 1 September, that turgid football had threatened to at least result in something sensational, as there felt a genuine chance Malta could get something out of the game.

The surreality and grimly subdued feel of the play was bizarrely emphasised by ‘Candle in the Wind’ getting played at half-time, but the most notable noise from off the pitch was the 6,000 or so travelling fans booing and ironically cheering England before they finally got the second goal of the game.

It wouldn’t exactly have fed the positive atmosphere that Southgate has been trying to foster, but then there was so little to be positive about with this performance until the late flurry.

England had actually started the game as if they would strip Malta for parts, and it did look like they could get way beyond the smaller nation's recent average of conceding just under three goals per game in their last 10 World Cup qualifiers.

Southgate’s side had enough chances to better that in the first 10 minutes alone. As early as the first 30 seconds, Raheem Sterling wasted a chance after Harry Kane should have admittedly shot, before the Spurs striker forced a brilliant save from Andre Hogg with a close-range header and then failed to control a promising cut-back from Kyle Walker. It seemed at that point that the levy was about to break, only for the waves to suddenly stop.

With Malta resolutely sticking to the only type of game plan a country of such limited numbers realistically can, by constantly sticking eight or nine men behind the ball, they limited England to… well, pretty much nothing all.

Southgate’s side could be forgiven for getting frustrated against such a congested amassed backline, but not for the damning lack of imagination. It also begged the question as to why he chose a two-man midfield of one runner in Jordan Henderson and one holder in Jake Livermore, against a side that there was no real need to defend against.

