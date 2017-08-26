Godfred Donsah propels Bologna to victory

The 21-year-old midfielder scored the winner for the Red and Blues as they defeated the Wizards at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito

Godfred Donsah's goal propelled Bologna to a 1-0 away win over Benevento in a Serie A encounter on Saturday.

After recording a draw in their Italian topflight opener, the Ghana U20 international's strike helped Roberto Donadoni’s men to their first victory of the season.

After playing out a goalless first half, Donsah broke the deadlock for the visitors ten minutes after the break after benefitting from a Mattia Destro pass to rifled past Vid Belec.

That was the Ghanaian's third league goal for the Greyhounds since he joined from Caligari in 2015.

The Stadio Renato Dall'Ara outfit now has four points from two games and will host Napoli in their next Italian topflight game on September 10.