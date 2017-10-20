Goerges dashes hopes of all-Russian Kremlin Cup final

There were mixed fortunes for the home hopes at the Kremlin Cup as Daria Kasatkina reached the final but Natalia Vikhlyantseva bowed out.

Julia Goerges disappointed home fans hoping for an all-Russian Kremlin Cup final as she defeated Natalia Vikhlyantseva over three sets in Friday's semi.

Earlier in Moscow, Daria Kasatkina prevailed 6-2 6-3 against 2014 runner-up Irina-Camelia Begu and there will be a clear crowd favourite on Saturday.

Goerges' win was anything but as straightforward as the German eventually came through 6-2 2-6 7-5.

The world number 27 broke twice in taking the opening set, but Vikhlyantseva did likewise in the second to force a decider.

Goerges served for the match at 5-4 but was broken, only to break back immediately and then hold - winning both games to love - to move into her fourth final of 2017, having lost all of the previous three.

Meanwhile, the Luxembourg Open will be contested between Carina Witthoeft and Monica Puig following their respective wins over Pauline Parmentier and Elise Mertens.

Ahead of the WTA Finals in Singapore, Garbine Muguruza was announced as Player of the Year after winning a second grand slam title at Wimbledon and becoming the second Spanish woman to reach the number one ranking.