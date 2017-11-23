Goffin: Belgium have nothing to lose in Davis Cup final

Despite a knee issue, David Goffin expects to be at his best for the Davis Cup final, in which he says Belgium have nothing to lose.

David Goffin insists Belgium have almost nothing to lose when they face France in the Davis Cup final this weekend.

The tournament showpiece begins on Friday at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, with France viewed as the favourites to win the title for the first time since 2001.

Goffin, who reached the final of the ATP Finals only to lose to Grigor Dimitrov, is therefore taking a relaxed approach as he bids to help Belgium avenge their 2015 heartbreak, when his defeat to Andy Murray saw Great Britain win the title in Ghent.

"It would be really nice to finish the year like that [with a win]. It's such a nice event, really important for us, for the country, for Belgium," Goffin said.

"It would be incredible to go back home with the trophy but we are not the favourite. We have almost nothing to lose here. We are in France, the stadium will be against us so we have to give everything for the last event of the year.

"Of course, it will be unbelievable for everybody, for the country, to win the trophy."

Goffin reached the final in London despite playing through a knee injury, which he does not expect to hamper him in northern France.

"Everything is going well, I have confidence with my knee. It's true that knee clearly needs rest after the Masters final on Sunday, but it's okay," he added.

"I won't have any problem to play 110 per cent during the whole weekend. I am not worried because in the last weeks there was much intensity and great matches."

France captain Yannick Noah dropped Nicolas Mahut to include Richard Gasquet in his team. Mahut's doubles partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert had been expected to be the man omitted from the team.

"I decided to choose the two best singles players and the two best doubles players," said Noah. "I think [Gasquet and Herbert] have a game that compliments each other very well.

"You can imagine what it was like. But Nicolas showed a lot of dignity, and I have no doubt of the support he will give us this weekend."