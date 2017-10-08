Goffin boosts ATP Finals hopes with Tokyo triumph

London may be looming for David Goffin after he defeated Adrian Mannarino in straight sets to win the Japan Open.

David Goffin secured a second title in as many weeks and boosted his hopes of an ATP Finals spot by defeating Adrian Mannarino to win the Japan Open.

The in-form Belgian, who triumphed at last week's Shenzhen Open, stretched his winning streak to nine matches with a 6-3 7-5 triumph to collect a fourth career ATP title.

It adds 200 points to his tally in the Race to London standings, moving the 26-year-old up to eighth, and the triumph also exorcises the demons of his defeat in the Tokyo final to Nick Kyrgios 12 months ago.

Mannarino, chasing his first title, was broken in the fourth game and proved unable to make any inroads on the Goffin serve in the opening set.

The momentum swung the way of the Frenchman when he broke for a 4-2 lead in the second, but Goffin hit back immediately before crucially breaking again in game 11.

He then served out to love to seal a deserved win that leaves him primed for a spot at the season-ending Finals in London.