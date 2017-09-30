Goffin to meet Dolgopolov in Shenzhen final

The Shenzhen Open final will see David Goffin take on Alexandr Dolgopolov, while Marcos Baghdatis progressed in Chengdu.

David Goffin will face Alexandr Dolgopolov in the Shenzhen Open final after surviving a second-set scare to progress at the expense of Henri Laaksonen.

The Belgian had to work hard for his third final of the season against the world number 107, eventually prevailing 7-6 (9-7) 5-7 6-3.

"I'm feeling a little tired; I've never played him before, but he's a tough fighter," said second seed Goffin.

"It was a tough battle, especially in the second set. I'm happy with the way I started the third set, but it was a fight until the end.

"I've won three matches already in Shenzhen; I'm going to rest tonight to be ready for tomorrow."

Dolgopolov, meanwhile, saw off Damir Dzumhur – who knocked out top seed Alexander Zverev in the previous round – 6-3 6-4.

In Chengdu, Marcos Baghdatis has a chance to win his first ATP World Tour title since 2010 after coming from behind to beat Guido Pella 5-7 6-4 6-2.

Baghdatis had earlier played the final game of his quarter-final against Lu Yen-hsun after rain forced the match to be suspended on Friday.

Denis Istomin awaits in the final following a 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 6-0 victory over fifth seed Yuichi Sugita.