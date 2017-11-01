Goffin one win away from ATP Finals, Tsonga and Anderson hopes ended

In the race for the ATP Finals, David Goffin is within touching distance but the hopes of Kevin Anderson and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga are over.

Kevin Anderson and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga are no longer in ATP Finals contention after second-round defeats at the Paris Masters, where David Goffin edged towards an appearance in London.

The race for the end-of-season showpiece event is in its final week as the likes of Goffin, Pablo Carreno Busta and Juan Martin del Potro battle it out for the two remaining spots.

Lucas Pouille, Roberto Bautista Agut, John Isner and Jack Sock also remain in the picture after their wins on Wednesday, although their chances depend on the fortunes of others.

Meanwhile, the faint hopes of Diego Schwartzman and Albert Ramos-Vinolas were extinguished - the former beaten in three sets by Isner while the Spaniard also lost over the full distance to Pablo Cuevas.

Three men already assured of their spots - Rafael Nadal, Grigor Dimitrov and Marin Cilic - all won, the Spaniard securing the year-ending number-one ranking thanks to his 7-5 6-3 success over Chung Hyeon.

GOFFIN ONE WIN AWAY

The Belgian only needs to reach the last eight in Paris to secure his Finals berth, and Julien Benneteau stands in his way.

Goffin needed three sets to oust Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday, advancing 6-2 2-6 6-3. The world number 10 fell 2-0 behind in the opener but reeled off six straight games to get ahead, only for Benneteau to break twice in the second and level.

The crucial breakthrough in the decider went Goffin's way, though, and he was dominant on serve from then on to ease into the third round.

TSONGA AND ANDERSON FALL BY THE WAYSIDE

There will be no Finals outing for US Open runner-up Anderson, who lost 5-7 6-4 7-5 to Fernando Verdasco.

It looked as though the deciding set was heading for a tie-break only for Verdasco to break the South African to love for a 6-5 lead. Anderson did force a break-back opportunity but the Spaniard held and converted his second match point.