‘It’s going to be weird’ – Enzo Zidane on facing Real Madrid and his father

Alaves midfielder Enzo Zidane admits that Saturday’s fixture against Real Madrid will be a “weird” occasion for him.

The 22-year-old will not only confront his former side, where he came through the youth ranks, but he will also have his father, Zinedine, in the opposing dugout.

It will be the first time the young player has come into direct competition with his dad, and it is a game he is looking forward to.

“It’s going to be weird,” he confessed. “Real Madrid are the club my life has revolved around, the team I’ve played with since I was eight. I played for them in all their age groups. It’s going to be a very special match, something rare but that’s a good thing.”

Despite Madrid’s disappointing start to the season, he hopes to cause his father more grief on Saturday by securing at least “a draw”, as he feels that Alaves have been good for him.

“I’ve been lucky to have arrived at a club that’s welcomed me and helped me,” he continued. “It’s important for a player who changes his life. I’ve never lived this far from my family. My integration has been very good.”

Zidane has already faced Barcelona in La Liga this season, but Alaves lost 2-0.

He has featured twice for the side that lies at the foot of the Primera Division stands, goalless and pointless through their opening five matches of the campaign.