We are going all out to win MFM - El Kanemi Warriors' Micheal

El Kanemi Warriors captain, George Micheal declares that they are targeting a win against MFM in Saturday's Nigeria Professional Football League match.

The shot-stopper is convinced they have a game plan against the Olukoya Boys and are well motivated for the encounter.

“We are going all out to win because we need the three points and we are leaving no stone unturned for that,” Micheal told Goal.

“We have watched them play, we have watched their videos and we have our game plan.

“We are in high spirit and we are in total concentration for the match.

"We are well motivated for the game from the management,” he concluded.

The Ladan Bosso-tutored side are 10th in the log with 53 points and a loss could dent their chances of continuing in the Nigerian topflight next season.