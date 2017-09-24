Tennis: Gojowczyk upsets Paire to win maiden ATP title at Moselle Open

Peter Gojowczyk saw off Benoit Paire 7-5 6-2 to win his first ATP World Tour title in Metz.

German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk became just the second non-Frenchman to win the Moselle Open in nine years with a straight-sets victory over Benoit Paire in Sunday's final.

Ranked 95 in the world, Gojowczyk overcame history to prevail 7-5 6-2 and claim his maiden ATP World Tour title.

Seventh seed Paire had been favourite to continue the tournament's trend of homegrown winners, but he was blown away after a tight first set.

READ MORE: Tennis: Zhang claims Guangzhou crown once again

READ MORE: Tennis: Ostapenko survives Kumkhum scare for first final since French Open

READ MORE: Tennis: Wozniacki blitzes Muguruza, Kerber beaten in Tokyo

Despite sending down nine aces to one in the opener, Paire blinked first on serve as Gojowczyk consolidated a late break to seize the advantage.

And the unheralded Gojowczyk, playing in his first final, never looked back after taking full control with a pair of breaks at the start of the second set.

Gojowczyk becomes the first qualifier to win an ATP World Tour title since Nicolas Mahut in 2015.