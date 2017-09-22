Golbe confident of Plateau United comeback against Tornadoes

The Peace Boys’ skipper has expressed his optimism that they can cancel the goals deficit they let-in in Lokoja in the return leg tie.

Plateau United’s skipper Elisha Golbe is optimistic that the Peace Boys will turn the table against Niger Tornadoes in the return leg of the quarter-final fixture of the Federation Cup.

Golbe and his teammates were unable to muster a comeback at the Confluence Stadium on Wednesday but he assured that on Saturday they are ready to throw everything at their opponents to ensure that they stage a comeback and also move to the semi final of the competition so as to keep their double dream alive.

“It was just one of those games that you can’t actually explain what went wrong. We played the way we ought to play but we were far from our best. We can’t lose hope at this stage. It is our ambition to win a double and we shall return home to review what we might have done wrong to ensure that we even the scores before our fans and also progress to the semis,” Golbe told Goal.

“I believe so much in our fans and the fact that we will be playing at our home ground that we are used to very well. Tornadoes are a good side but they will meet us better prepared on Saturday. We were told not to dwell on our loss but concentrate on what we must do to stage a comeback.

“We will return home and start the preparations for the return leg immediately. We won’t allow anything to derail our target and it is the reason we have remained confident that we can still do better than what Tornadoes did in Lokoja on Wednesday."

Plateau United must score at least three goals in the second leg on Saturday in Jos if they are keep alive their ambition of ending the season with a double.