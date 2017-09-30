Golden Arrows 1-1 Chippa United: Mutizwa rescues a point for Abafana Bes'thende

Abafana Bes'thende came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against the Chilli Boys in their league clash at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday

Knox Mutizwa rescued a point for Lamontville Golden Arrows to see them maintain their 100% unbeaten streak in the 2017/18 campaign following an entertaining 1-1 draw against Chippa United at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The match started off on a slow as both teams looked to weigh up each other in the opening stages.

Abafana Bes'thende caused real danger against the visitors and were awarded a freekick earlier on but the resulting shot landed straight into Daniel Akpeyi's hands.

The visitors started getting into the game and had Kurt Lentjies running through on goal but his shot was deflected for a corner.

Arrows hit back immediately afterwards with good interplay but Kudakwashe Mahachi's shot sailed over the bar.

Chippa started putting the home side under tremendous pressure creating two chances but nothing coming out of both.

Lentjies, Katlego Masego and Moeketsi Sekola enjoyed good interchange play between themselves in the 25th minute however Sekola skied his shot from the promising move.

Two minutes before the break Lentjies again found himself in the thick of things as Arrows gave him the freedom to have a run at their defence unfortunately his shot went wide.

The home side almost went into the lead on the stroke of halftime after Musa Bilankulu was brought down from behind. Lamola stepped up to take a freekick but Akpeyi saved before the Nigerian made another save from the rebound.

No score at halftime as both teams went into the change room without having found the back of the net despite the few chances created.

The home side started the second half the better of the two sides with Siphelele Magubane creating half a chance though his shot from wide was easily collected by Akpeyi.

Teboho Moloi's team were first to get on the scoreboard in the 54th minute when veteran striker Mashego smashed home a freekick against the log leaders.

The tempo started to increase for the Chilli Boys as they looked infused minutes after the goal.

Zimbabwean marksman Mutizwa drew his side level on the 65th minute mark after a well put in cross from Magubane to head past Akpeyi and send the home crowd into wild cheers.

Former Arrows player Mahlatsi Makudubela looked to haunt his old employers as he tried a cheeky chip over Nkosingiphile Gumede's head but the Arrows shot-stopper showed some quick reflexes punching the ball away.

The last 10 minutes of the match saw end-to-end play from both teams as they went in search of the winning goal but it was not to be as the tie ended in a share of the spoils.