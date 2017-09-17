Golden Arrows – AmaZulu Preview: Abafana Bes’thende host wounded Usuthu in Durban Derby

Golden Arrows are looking to make it two wins in a row when they face AmaZulu in a local derby on Sunday

A Durban Derby will see Golden Arrows come up against PSL returnees AmaZulu at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday.

Abafana Bes’thende are in high spirits after leaving Johannesburg with maximum points following their inspiring 3-1 win over Bidvest Wits. Lerato Lamola, Zolani Nkomphelo and Nduduzo Sibiya were all on target for the KZN outfit; a result which saw them avenge their MTN8 quarterfinal defeat to the Clever Boys a month ago.

Clinton Larsen’s charges have since moved up to sixth on the PSL standings with five points and are just three points adrift of league leaders Maritzburg United.

Larsen will look to once again rely on Lamola, who has so far scored two goals in three league games this season.

Usuthu, who are back in topflight football after a four-year absence, have not had results go their way in the past two matches.

In their 2017/18 league opener, AmaZulu marked their return to PSL football with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Free State Stars, but they have had to settle for a 1-1 draw in their first local derby against the Team of Choice. The following match saw them lose 2-0 away to Chippa United.

Cavin Johnson’s charges are placed 11th on the log with four points from three matches, but could move within the top eight if they upset their local rivals. Mhlengi Cele could once again prove to be the man to watch after opening his scoring account for AmaZulu with his late goal against Maritzburg.

Johnson will be boosted by the return of veteran defender Sadate Ouro-Akoriko, who missed the last two games through suspension. The Togolese centre-back was given his marching orders in their win over Ea Lla Koto.

When the two teams last met in a PSL encounter on May 6, 2014, Usuthu claimed all three points through striker Ayanda Dlamini’s 80th minute strike.