Golden Arrows - Orlando Pirates Preview: Abafana Bes'thende look to upset Bucs in Telkom Knockout

Abafana Bes'thende are looking to defeat the Buccaneers for the first time in a Cup competition. Kick-off is at 15h00

Lamontville Golden Arrows will welcome Orlando Pirates in the 2017 Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 match at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.

Abafana Bes'thende are currently enjoying a good start to the 2017/18 PSL season, even though, they have drawn their last four league matches.

A stubborn Polokwane City side held Arrows to a 2-2 draw in a league match in Durban last weekend with Knox Mutizwa and Thomas Chideu scoring for the hosts.

Arrows, who have never won the Telkom Knockout, were also pitted against Pirates in the Last 16 last season and the Buccaneers secured a 2-1 win at home.

However, the Durban side got their revenge when they defeated Bucs 2-1 at home in their league game of the campaign.

Clinton Larsen, the Abafana Bes'thende head coach, will look to Mutizwa when his side face Pirates.

The Zimbabwean striker, who was named 2017 Cosafa Cup Player of the Tournament, has netted two goals in his last three league games.

Meanwhile, Pirates are currently enduring a four-match winless streak in the league - having registered three draws and one defeat.

The Soweto giants were held to a goalless stalemate by their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a league match at the FNB Stadium last weekend.

Having won the Telkom Knockout once (In 2011), Bucs will be looking to go all the way and clinch this year's trophy.

Milutin Sredojevic, the Pirates head coach, is aware of the fact that League Cup is their last chance to win silverware in 2017.

The Serbian will be hoping that Thamsanqa Gabuza, who has scored three goals in eight league matches this season, inspires Bucs to victory this weekend.

Arrows and Pirates have clashed in five previous Cup matches (four of them in the Telkom Knockout).

Bucs are undefeated against Abafana Bes'thende in Cup games having won all five matches.

Last season, Arrows lost 1-0 to Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals in Durban.