Golden Arrows - Orlando Pirates Preview: Bucs out to secure Nedbank Cup final spot

A place in this season's Nedbank Cup final will be at stake when Abafana Bes'thende and the Buccaneers lock horns in Durban. Kick-off is at 15h00

Lamontville Golden Arrows will square off with Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-final encounter at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday.

Abafana Bes'thende reached this stage of the tournament after defeating Platinum Stars 1-0 in the quarter-final at home a month ago.

Prior to that they had knocked Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns out of the competition in the Last 32 and Last 16 games respectively.

However, Arrows are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match in the Mother City in midweek.

Abafana Bes'thende, who have an opportunity to reach the final of the Nedbank Cup for time in history, will be without suspended Danny Phiri.

Clinton Larsen, the Arrows coach, will unleash Nduduzo Sibiya against Pirates. The young midfielder scored the only goal of the match as Arrows beat Sundowns in this competition.

Meanwhile, Pirates kept their hopes of reaching the Nedbank Cup final for the second year running when they beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 in the quarter-finals at home a month ago.

Before that the Buccaneers had overcome ABC Motsepe side EC Bees and Free State Stars in the Last 32 and Last 16 matches respectively.

Bucs, who have been struggling in the league, are coming off a disappointing goalless stalemate with Ajax Cape Town at home in midweek.

Mpho Makola, who has picked up two Man of the Match awards in this season's Nedbank Cup, is the player to watch out for in Kjell Jonevret's side.

The pressure is on coach Jonevret to guide the Buccaneers to their ninth Nedbank Cup triumph and also save their poor 2016/17 campaign.

The last time Arrows and Pirates met in a Cup match was in October 2016. Bucs emerged 2-1 winners in the Telkom KnockOut Cup first round match.

Makola and Luvuyo Memela scored for the Buccaneers, while Wayde Jooste netted for Abafana Bes'thende at the Orlando Stadium.







