Golden Arrows – Polokwane City Preview: Abafana Bes’thende aim for top spot against Rise and Shine

Abafana Bes’thende are hoping to finally return to winning ways in order to top the PSL summit when they clash against Rise and Shine

High-flying Lamontville Golden Arrows are targeting top spot when they host a confident Polokwane City outfit in a PSL match at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.

Abafana Bes’thende are still unbeaten this term and currently sit second on the league standings with 14 points from eight matches after coming from a goal down to salvage a 1-1 draw against fellow early pacesetters Baroka FC who lead the standings with 16 points.

Despite Clinton Larsen’s charges not having suffered defeat yet, they have only picked up three points from a possible nine with their last victory coming against bottom-of-the-table Platinum Stars in mid-September. A win however for Arrows will see them leapfrog Bakgaga Ga Mphahlele into top spot if the Kgoloko Thobejane-led side fail to pick up maximum points in their tricky tie against defending league champions Bidvest Wits.

The KwaZulu-Natal side come into this tie with a good record against their Limpopo counterparts since their first league meeting back in the 2013/14 season. In the six league meetings, Arrows have won four ties, losing just once and drawing the other. They have also scored 12 goals in the process and will aim to keep their good record intact.

Rise and Shine are a rejuvenated side after overcoming AmaZulu 3-2 in a thrilling encounter in their mid-week clash away from home. A win saw Bernard Molekwa's team finally end their winless streak of five consecutive matches and move to 12th position on the log with eight points from eight matches.

Rodney Ramagalela will once again be out to be the danger man when he faces his old side. The Mamvuka Pass-born striker has taken the PSL by storm this campaign and leads the goalscoring charts with five goals. The 28-year-old scored the winning goal against Usuthu and did the same when he found the net on both occasions in their 2-1 league opener win against Mamelodi Sundowns.

City had the better of Arrows last season in the league, taking four points of their neighbours. The first encounter was a pulsating 3-3 draw in KZN before Rise and Shine ran out convincing 3-1 winners in the second outing in Limpopo.