Golden Arrows are set to beat Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates for Jabulani Shongwe

Abafana Bes'thende are closing in on the signature of the Students midfielder

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are set to lose out on the services of Jabulani Shongwe as the midfielder looks to conclude a move to Golden Arrows before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

As previously reported Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has hinted that several players could be on their way out of the Braamfontein-based outfit, and Shongwe has long been touted as one of those headed for the exit door with Chiefs and Pirates both believed to be keen on the 27-year-old.

However, according to Arrows coach Clinton Larsen, Shongwe is currently training with Abafana Bes’thende as the club look to conclude a deal in the coming days.

“Jabulani is here in Durban. He is fantastic player and I would love to have him in my team. He has not signed. We are still talking to Wits,” Larsen told IOL.

“He started training with us today (Monday). He is not 100 percent fit. He is behind. He has not been in pre-season, but I’m sure he will get there.”

“Shongwe is a player that can add value in our team. We are not going to rush him as you know that in the past two seasons, he has not played a lot,” Larsen explained.