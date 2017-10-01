Golden Boot candidate, Umaru Kasumba leads Sofapaka onslought against AFC Leopards

Former AFC Leopards man, Hillary Echesa has been handed a start against his former employer, same as Ezekiel Okare and Ali Feni

Sofapaka’s top scorer, Umaru Kasumba will lead Batoto Ba Mungu’s onslaught against AFC Leopards at Narok Stadium.

With 10 league goals to his name for Sofapaka this season, Kasumba will be charged with the enormous responsibility of slaying the dragon in AFC Leopards even as he seeks to extend and catch up with league top scorer, Stephen Waruru of Ulinzi Stars.

Compatriot Mathias Kigonya has also cemented his place in goal ahead of George Opiyo while Willis Ouma and Rodgers Aloro also form part of the starting lineup.

Former AFC Leopards man, Hillary Echesa has been handed a start against his former employer, same as Ezekiel Okare and Ali Feni.

Brian Magonya, Maurice Odipo and Morven Otinya will join Opiyo on the bench.

Starting XI: Mathias Kigonya (GK), Willis Ouma, Rodgers Aloro, Jonathan Mugabi, Kennedy Oduor Michael Oduor, Hillary Echesa, Leroy Otieno, Feni Ali, Umaru Kasumba, Ezekiel Okare.

Substitutes: Opiyo George (GK), Samwel Mutira, Francis Ochola, Morven Otinya, Maurice Odipo, Edmond Kwanya, Brian Magonya.