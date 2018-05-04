Golovkin keen to get back on the knockout trail against Martirosyan
Gennady Golovkin is keen to get back on the knockout trail in Saturday's showdown with Vanes Martirosyan after acknowledging going the distance is not good for a boxer.
The fearsome Kazakh will put his WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles up against Martirosyan after Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez – Golovkin's expected opponent for a rematch of their 2017 draw – tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol and was suspended for six months.
Golovkin was on a mightily impressive 23-fight knockout streak before being taken the distance in a unanimous-decision win over a plucky Daniel Jacobs in March 2017.
Alvarez also went the full 12 rounds with Golovkin in a bout that ended in a contentious draw last September.
And 'GGG' wants to make shorter work of Martirosyan at StubHub Center on Saturday.
"Yeah [I want to get the knockout], this [going 12 rounds] is a big problem for boxing. If you have 12 rounds it's a big problem for boxing," he told Omnisport.
Asked if he expected to get the knockout, Golovkin added: "I don't know, nobody knows."
Golovkin's new opponent following Alvarez's ban was only announced on April 18, but the 36-year-old says the quick turnaround is part and parcel of boxing.
He added: "I feel normal. I am a fighter, I am a boxer. I am ready for anybody.
"It is very difficult [to take on a new fight at short notice]. I work hard every day, working hard that's it."
Veteran promoter Don King was typically exuberant when talking up his fighter Martirosyan, telling Golovkin to "show us to be a champion of the losers".
But Golovkin took the comments in good heart, saying: "[They were] very good for commercial, very good for promotion. Everybody knows him."