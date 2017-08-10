Golovkin trainer refutes retirement talk

Gennady Golovkin has hinted he could step away from boxing after facing Saul Alvarez, but the Kazakh's trainer says he will not retire soon.

Gennady Golovkin has been misunderstood, amid suggestions he could retire from boxing after a middleweight showdown with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, his trainer has suggested.

Undefeated Golovkin and Mexican mauler Alvarez (49-1-1) will meet in Las Vegas on September 16 with both men looking to rule a middleweight division that the Kazakh has run roughshod over for the best part of five years.

The 35-year-old won 23 successive bouts inside the distance before Daniel Jacobs took him to a unanimous decision victory in March this year, and Golovkin said in June: "Maybe after this [Alvarez] fight I'm finished, maybe not."

However, Abel Sanchez believes Golovkin's true sentiment may have been lost in translation.

"What he said is that his wife asked him to stay home for longer periods of time, and since he does not speak fluent English - someone misunderstood him," Sanchez told ESPN Deportes.

"What woman would not want to see her husband spend more time at home?"

All four of Golovkin's titles, the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight belts, will be on the line at the T-Mobile Arena, with the winner likely to be crowned the planet's premier pound-for-pound fighter.

Sanchez confirmed: "All the titles that Golovkin owns will be in play, and what 'Canelo' decides about that I do not know, it's up to him.

"We have already had four weeks in the camp and everything is going very well. We are just waiting for the date of the fight to come."

Sanchez added: "The best pound-for-pound issue is something that you journalists can vote for, for those that you consider to be the best.

"It's something we all can criticize, or question, and disagree with. We, as coaches and managers, we can think differently. But that's not our place, it's a matter for the journalists, the fans and we cannot do anything about it."