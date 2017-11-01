Gombau confirmed as Wanderers coach

Former Adelaide United coach Josep Gombau is taking over at Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League.

Western Sydney Wanderers confirmed the appointment of Australia assistant Josep Gombau as the club's new head coach.

Gombau takes the helm at the Wanderers as Tony Popovic's full-time replacement after the former Socceroo stunningly left the club in October, appointed coach of Super Lig side Karabukspor.

The Spaniard helped Adelaide United win the FFA Cup in 2014 and left the Reds in July 2015, before being named head coach of Australia's Under-23s and a Socceroos assistant.

Gombau takes charge of a Wanderers squad unbeaten through four A-League games, although three have been draws.

"For me, this is an amazing opportunity at one of – if not the biggest – clubs in the Hyundai A-League," he said.

"My first game as a coach in Australia was against the Wanderers in a pre-season friendly match, and more than 7,000 people were there which was incredible – the noise they make and the atmosphere they create is incredible.

"As part of the national team coaching unit I came to watch the Wanderers play often to monitor players, and the atmosphere has always been something special.

"I think it is important that we embrace the fans … play with passion … have passion in the team.

"I look forward to building on the style of play that we want to play – attacking football that our members and fans will be proud to watch.

"Our first step is to build this attacking style together so that our brand of football is fast and is possession based. I like to play the way that honours keeping the ball, and I believe that this group of players at the Wanderers will take this style to another level.

"We have a strong team, so I want to get straight to work … I know the players want this too. We will build on our style, we will play to win – and we will play for the people of western Sydney."