Gombe United's Abbani canvasses for fans' support ahead ABS tie

Gombe United's Sani Abbani urges their fans to spur them to victory against ABS in Sunday's must win league tie at the Pantami Stadium on Sunday.

The Savannah Scorpions are 19th in the league table with 40 points from 35 matches.

And with six points adrift safety the striker believes support from their '12th person' will propel them to victory over the visiting Saraki Boys.

“The loss to MFM has changed so many things. We went into that tie with the conviction that we are going to get at least a point but we couldn’t get the equalizer after they scored their goal. It was a game we thought we could surprise our hosts. We have a tough encounter with ABS on Sunday and we are appealing to our fans to come and be the 12th person on match day. We cannot afford to drop further points,” Abbani told Goal.

“ABS are also in the relegation zone and we are going to cut the gap between us to three points of we are able to beat them. We the players have spoken to ourselves about how we must approach the tie and we have come out with the same verdict that a home win is non- negotiable.

“Our fans have an important role to play and we want them to come out and make the stadium very electrifying and charged so that ABS won’t be able to play their normal game,” he concluded.