Gombe United will 'fight for victory' vs. Rivers United, says Chigozie

Despite looking destined for relegation, the Savannah Scorpion believes their fight is not over yet as he set sights on victory in Port Harcourt

Gombe United's Maurice Chigozie is not giving up on his side's fight against relegation as he aims for victory against Rivers United on Sunday.

Manu Garba's men are on the brink of topflight exit with four points adrift of safety, but the defender believes earning three points against the Pride of Rivers will turn their fortunes around.

“It [Rivers United's match] is very important and a big game for us but we are confident of getting at least a point in Port Harcourt," Chigozie told Goal.

“Despite the fact that we are in a poor position in the log, we are not discouraged at all because it is not over but determined to fight for victory against Rivers [United].

"I believe we will not return empty-handed from Port Harcourt. We just have to get a win or at worse a point on Sunday. It is possible and we can turn things around."