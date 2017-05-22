Gombe United's Garba unhappy with referees' intimidation at Enugu Rangers

The Savannah Scorpions suffered defeat in their return to NPFL action but their handler was not impressed with the way the match officials were being treated

Gombe United coach, Manu Garba has frowned at the treatment given to the referees during their Nigerian topflight tie against Enugu Rangers.

The Flying Antelopes came from behind to secure a 3-1 win against the Savannah Scorpions at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium on Sunday.

"We came out with a very good match plan, we scored the first goal and got another opportunity to have wrapped up the game in the first half but Onoja lost that golden opportunity," Garba told Goal.

"We conceded late in the first half but I must say that we aren't pleased with the way the referees were intimidated on Sunday.

"The intimidation didn't come only from the crowd that invaded the pitch to harass the match officials, even the Rangers players intimidated the referee too.

'At some point the referees didn't want to go back. The is one bend in Nigerian football, must win at home which won't help the development of football in.

Garba was also left to rue the manner in which his side crumbled late in the game.

"Apart from the fact that my players lost concentration before the end of the match, the red card that was issued also played a part," he said

"Conceding late in a match has been a worry for us. Same thing happened against 3SC and Rangers.

"We have to work the physic of the players so that they can give maximum level of concentration. A game isn't lost or won until the final whistle. We much work on the observation," he concluded.