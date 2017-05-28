Gombe United's Yusuf confident of victory over Katsina United

The shot-stopper has revealed the Savannah Scorpions are well prepared and are confident of collecting maximum points against Baldwin Bazuaye's charges

Gombe United's Ahmed Yusuf is sure of maximum points ahead of their Nigerian topflight tie with Kastina United.

The Savannah Scorpions take on the Baldwin Bazuaye's lads on Sunday at the Pantami Stadium.

But the goal tender has promised victory at the 20,000 capacity stadium when they come face to face with their Northern rival.

"We have prepared very well. Our management have done all the necessary things in order to make us happy," Yusuf told Goal.

"We the players are also focused and we are very determined that we are going to deliver.

"We will deliver the three points at stake at our own back yard because we are really confident ahead of this game. We will get a convincing result, so for now the spirit is very high.

"Presently, we have 23 points and by our calculations if we get to 26 points at the end of the Matchday 21 we would have improved our position in the table," he added.

"There are many more games left to play and we are taking it step by step with safety our major priority."