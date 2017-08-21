Gombe United’s Oladapo not giving up on NPFL stay

The Savannah Scorpions’ player has warned that they won’t give up on their hope to remain in the topflight until it is all over

Gombe United’s Austin Oladapo believes the Savannah Scorpions gave a good account of themselves despite losing 0-1 to MFM in Lagos on Sunday and that they have not given up hope of remaining in the topflight at the end of the season.

The Savannah Scorpions knew they must not lose against the Olukoya Boys if they are to revive their faint hope of premier league safety but despite their valiant effort they crumbled to the goal of Monsuru Bashiru and Oladapo who tasted action for the entire duration of the game opined that they knew the battle to survive the topflight purge has become more difficult they will continue to trudge on and see what the remaining games take them to.

“If I have to honest with you, we gave a good account of ourselves in Lagos and we could have easily walked away with at least a point. We showed the willpower to surprise them but we had to surrender when the pressure was too much to bear. The game was very important to the two teams but they showed more hunger to win,” Oladapo told Goal.

“We have to go back home and look at what we have done wrong and right. We must still believe that we have the midas touch to still scale through. Our next away game against Rivers United will be key because they are also battling relegation but we must win our next home game against Remo Stars.

“We have put in our very best since the start of the season. We improved a little bit during the second round but most of problems started in the first round. We are not deterred in our resolve and we feel it is possible to get the maximum points in our last three games,” Oladapo concluded.

Gombe United are 19th on the league standings with 40 points from 35 games. They are six points adrift of premier league safety with their closest rivals: ABS, Shooting Stars and Wikki Tourists securing important home wins on Sunday.