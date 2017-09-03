Gombe United relegated from Nigeria Professional Football League

The northern side suffered a comprehensive defeat in Port Harcourt to bring to an end their journey among the elites

Gombe United are now relegated from the Nigeria Professional Football League following a 3-0 defeat against Rivers United on Sunday.

The Savannah Scorpions are the second Nigerian topflight side to be ousted from the league this season, and they have a game to left to play.

Bernard Ovoke's brace plus Bolaji Sakin's strike ensured the Pride of Rivers send Manu Garba's men packing from the NPFL.

Gombe will now join Remo Stars - whose exit after their debut campaign in the elite league was already confirmed in August - in the Nigeria National League next season.

The northern side will face struggling Wikki Tourist for their final encounter of the season at the Patami Stadium on September 10.