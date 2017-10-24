‘Good things come in threes’- Villarreal’s Bakambu delighted with goalscoring form

The DR Congo international is on cloud nine after earning himself a spot in La Liga outstanding players for the third time in a row

Villarreal forward Cedric Bakambu is delighted with his laudable form in the Spanish La Liga this season after being listed in the top five outstanding players for Matchday 9.

The 26-year-old who was on target against Las Palmas on Sunday, has notched six goals in the last three league games for the Yellow Submarine.

With eight goals in eight Spanish top-flight games this campaign, the DR Congo international is three goals short from equaling his goal tally for last season.

Bakambu took to Twitter to express his excitement after cementing his name in the top five outstanding players in La Liga for the third straight week.

“Good things come in threes #LaLiga #VillarrealCF #ThankGod #Bakagoal,” Bakambu tweeted.