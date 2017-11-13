Goodwin helps 49ers to win after baby son's death

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin played and scored in a win on Sunday after he and his wife lost their baby son.

Marquise Goodwin played and scored a touchdown to help the San Francisco 49ers to their first win of the NFL season after he and his wife lost their son following complications in pregnancy.

The wide receiver caught an 83-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Beathard as the 49ers beat the New York Giants 31-21.

A clearly emotional Goodwin pointed to the sky as he crossed the line before dropping to his knees.

Goodwin confirmed the sad news on his Instagram account, writing: "Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan."