Google Maps prank sees Liverpool's Anfield home show up when term 'gobs***es' is searched

Google Maps has been edited to show Liverpool FC ’s Anfield home when the term “gobs***es” is typed into the search bar.

No one has come forward to take responsibility for the hack but there is no shortness of suspects with Everton fans the most likely pranksters given their affinity for branding their Merseyside rivals with the derogatory term.

Google were quickly made aware of the change to the system, which was created in 2005 and uses a crowdsourcing feature to improve its accuracy which seems to have been used to make the edit to Anfield.

The search has now been rectified with the term “gobs***es” now bringing up zero search results.

It is not the first time Google Maps has been used to stoke the flames of Premier League rivals, with Manchester United and Tottenham both falling victim.

In 2015 United’s Old Trafford home, nicknamed the ‘Theatre of Dreams’, would come up if the user searched for the ‘Theatre of S****’, while Tottenham’s old White Hart Lane ground would come up as the destination if you searched ‘The S***hole’.