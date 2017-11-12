Gopinathan, Chanturu and Azamuddin part ways with JDT

JDT has decided not to renew the contracts of three wide attacking midfielders for the 2018 season.





Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) has released Azamuddin Akil, R. Gopinathan and S. Chanturu from their squad and the trio are now free to seek newer pastures elsewhere. The announcement was made through a statement released on Sunday through Martin Prest, JDT's sports director.

Towards the end of the 2017 season, all three players hardly feature for the team either in their Super League run-in or the Malaysia Cup. Coincidentally, all three players are wide attacking players that JDT are letting go.

Azamuddin was signed from Pahang in 2016 and the 32-year-old has won one FA Cup and two Super League titles in his two-year spell with JDT. As for Gopinathan, he only moved to JDT in 2017 but has struggled to find a place in the first team. However, the 27-year-old still managed to get his first league title medal in his short stint.

Chanturu was also a peripheral figure this season, having featured regularly for JDT in the 2016 season. He was the earliest of trio to be signed by JDT, having made the move from Sarawak back in 2015. Three Super League titles, two FA Cups and one Malaysia Cup medal was gained in his three years with JDT but his ultimate moment of glory was undoubtedly being part of the team that won the 2015 AFC Cup.

It remains to be seen who JDT will bring in to replace the trio who struggled all season to muster their way past the formidable duo of Gonzalo Cabrera and Gabriel Guerra who were often times preferred in the wider positions in the 2017 season.

Goal understands that even the position of the existing imports are not certain as HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim and his coaching staff look to make big improvements to ensure that JDT can make another big attempt in trying to get into the AFC Champions League or make a run to the latter stages of the AFC Cup.