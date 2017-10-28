Gor Maha defender called for Uganda Cranes WCQ

The East Africa football giants will travel to Congo Brazzaville on November 12 for a World Cup qualifier

Gor Mahia defender, Godfrey Walusimbi has received a second cal to eh Uganda Cranes squad.

Walusimbi who extended his stay at K’Ogalo was once again handed the second call-up in under a month after he was made it to Uganda Crane’s squad that played Egypt last September.

Walusimbi has been enjoying impeccable form with the new Kenyan champions whom he signed in December 2013.

Uganda Cranes head coach Moses Basena has also named veteran goalkeeper, Dennis Onyango as well as Emmanuel Okwi.

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango Thomas Ikara, Benjamin Ochan; Defenders: Nicholas Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Denis Iguma, Joseph Nsubuga, Isaac Muleme, Isaac Isinde, Jjuko Murushid, Kabugo Savio, Ibrahim Kiyemba, Timothy Awanyi, Bernard Muwanga, Hassan Wasswa; Midfielders : Tom Masiko, Shafiq Kagimu, Paul Mucuurezi, Moses Waisswa, David Owori, Gardinho Ghadafi, Mutyaba Muzamiru, Allan Kyambadde, Albert Mugisa; Attackers: Emmanuel Okwi, Geofrey Serunkuma, Hood Kaweesa, Ddumba Sadala, Nelson Senkatuka, Milton Karisa, Derick Nsibambi.