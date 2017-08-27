Gor Mahia 1-1 AFC Leopards: Points shared in thrilling derby

Ingwe took the lead through an own goal by defender Musa Mohammed before Meddie Kagere put K'Ogalo level at Nyayo

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards settled to a 1-1 draw in a Kenyan Premier League derby played on Sunday.

Ingwe took the lead through an own goal by defender Musa Mohammed before Meddie Kagere put K'Ogalo level at Nyayo Stadium.

In the process, the Rwandan striker equaled Ugandan Dan Sserenkuma’s record as the only foreigner to have scored in three consecutive meetings between both sides, with his first half equalizer for K’Ogalo in the 82nd derby.

AFC Leopards had taken the lead early in the first half through an own goal courtesy of Musa Mohammed before Kagere rose to the occasion with a 35th-minute equalizer.

Gor Mahia went to the match as clear favourites, boasting of top placement at the summit and five matches unbeaten run, but a wounded AFC Leopards that has only won two of their last five outings took a surprise lead.

AFC Leopards went to the match with a strong character forcing the first corner-kick of the match eleven minutes into the game, but Gor Mahia defense dealt with the danger.

AFC Leopards never gave up from pushing forward and Ingwe drew first blood only eight minutes later when Gor Mahia captain, Musa Mohammed scored to his own after connecting in a Sammy Ndung’u cross past Boniface Oluoch.

But Meddie Kagere registered his name in the history book as one of the three players to have hit the net in three consecutive derbies, when he delivered home an equalizer in the 36th minute to send wild celebration on the other half of the stadium.

Out of 82 meetings, AFC Leopards still hold the record for most wins (27) and 31 draws and Mohammed’s own goal stretched the number of goals so far scored by Ingwe to 73.

Gor Mahia, on the other hand, have scored a goal less and trails by three point gap win-record. K’Ogalo are still top of the log with 44 points while AFC Leopards remained 12th with 24 points.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Karim Nizigiyimana, Geoffrey Walusimbi, Musa Mohammed, Haron Shakava, Ernest Wendo, George Odhiambo, Kennedy Muguna, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere and Philemon Otieno.

Reserves: Patrick Odhiambo, Wellington Ochieng, John Ndirangu, Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza, Timothy Otieno, Boniface Omondi and Francis Kahata.

AFC Leopards XI Gabriel Andika, Musa Mude, Dennis Sikhayi, Robinson Kamura, Abdalla Salim, Duncan Otieno, Victor Majjid and Sammy Ndungu, Ray Omondi, Vincent Oburu, Alexis Kitenge.

Reserves: Harun Nyakha, Whyvonne Isuza, Marcellus Ingotsi, Lewis Wanami, Andrew Tololwa, Ramadhan Yakub and Edwin Mukolwe.